CBP makes three meth busts in El Paso, including bundles smuggled internally

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three different methamphetamine busts were recorded within a four-day span by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso Ports of Entry.

All three busts happened between June 12 and June 16 at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry. All suspects have been turned over to Homeland Security for prosecution.

The most notable one was a 38-year-old woman who had two drug-filled bundles hidden in her body cavity. She was stopped at about 5 p.m. on June 16.

Later that day, at about 6:30 p.m., a 41-year-old man in a MINI Cooper, had 14,9 pounds of meth hidden in the vehicle’s quarter panels. Officers were able to locate the drugs with the help of an X-ray examination and drug-sniffing dogs.

Days earlier, on June 12, a 32-year-old woman was caught hiding a .068 pound bundle of heroin and a .164 pound bundle of meth insider her underwear. A 37-year-old man was with the woman when they were stopped. They are both U.S. Citizens and were traveling in a Jeep.

“CBP is committed to disrupting drug trafficking organizations’ attempts to smuggle narcotics through ports of entry and into our communities,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “CBP Officers are faced with an array of smuggling attempts and concealment methods. The Officers’ passion and dedication to our mission is critical in stopping contraband from entering our country.”