CBP bust yields more than 212 pounds of meth, 22 pounds of cocaine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Ysleta port of entry last week seized more than 212 pounds of methamphetamine and 22 pounds of cocaine.

“CBP officers are vigilant and use their law enforcement training to stop these smuggling attempts,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “The officers’ passion and dedication to our mission is critical in stopping contraband from entering our country.”

The largest seizure happened Aug. 2 shortly before 11 p.m., when a 33-year-old U.S. man arrived from Mexico in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma. Upon a secondary inspection, a CBP drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Officers found the drugs in the vehicle’s tires.

A total of 153.22 pounds of methamphetamine were extracted from the vehicle. He was arrested and will face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

The second largest seizure occurred Aug. 1 at approximately 9:30 p.m., when a 31-year-old U.S. woman arrived from Mexico in a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country with her three children. The woman was selected for a secondary inspection, upon which officers found a total of 29.6 pounds of meth in the vehicle. She was arrested and will face charges for the failed smuggling attempt.

The remaining seizures included two 16-year-old U.S. citizens with drugs strapped to their bodies, and a 27-year-old U.S. man with 28.15 pounds of meth concealed in the dashboard and quarter panels of a 2016 Nissan Rogue. All three were arrested and will face charges for their failed smuggling attempts.

In a separate incident at the Alamogordo checkpoint last week, agents seized more than 17 pounds of meth and arrested a 28-year-old man. The man was driving a gray Jeep Patriot on Aug. 6, when he approached the checkpoint. After further inspection of the vehicle, agents found eight bundles concealed in different parts of the vehicle. He was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration pending criminal prosecution.

On Aug. 5, agents at the Santa Teresa port of entry arrested a 42-year-old Mexican man who was illegally crossing into the United States. During record checks, it was determined that the man had an active warrant for his arrest in relation to a 2002 probation violation for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon by the Dallas Sheriff’s Office. The man was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail pending criminal prosecution.