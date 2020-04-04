Caught on Cam: Five Points area barroom brawl injures woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman’s nose was broken after she was randomly punched following a barroom brawl in Central El Paso in February, now police are hoping to identify her attackers.

It happened at Dewey’s Corner Pub located at 812 N. Piedras on Monday, February 17, when two men walked into the bar and began attacking a man behind the bar. The fight was captured on the bar’s surveillance camera. After attacking the man, police say the two suspects walked out of the bar and one of them punched a 30-year-old woman unprovoked. The woman’s nose was broken in the attack.

El Paso Police describe the suspects as Hispanic men in their late 20s or early 30s. Both are around 5’7″ tall, with medium builds. One of the suspects had face tattoos below both eyes and tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a white baseball cap, red shirt, white jeans, and white shoes.

The second suspect also had tattoos on his arms, according to police. He was wearing a white baseball cap, black shirt, white jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the man responsible for this assault should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.