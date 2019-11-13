Car goes up in flames following San Elizario deputy pursuit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario Marshals Office say a driver is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit ending in a fiery crash Tuesday night.

Michael Meza, 28, is charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle and Evading Arrest on foot following the chase that began around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the San Elizario Marshals Office, their deputies attempted to pull Meza’s car over in the 12100 block of Socorro Road for a traffic violation.

Meza allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase in different directions on Socorro Road and Alameda Avenue.

Eventually, Meza ran across a concrete curb in the center median on Alameda Avenue and Americas Avenue near the Walmart. The impact caused Meza’s vehicle to immediately burst into flames.

Deputies say Meza attempted to run away on foot before being tased and taken into custody.

Court records show Meza has a long criminal history in El Paso and Otero County including evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and assault charges. He is currently being held in the El Paso County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.