Candy crook robs Central El Paso store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for a candy-loving man who robbed a Central El Paso 7-Eleven store while telling the clerk he was armed.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. the morning of Monday, October 5, at the 7-Eleven located at 2000 N. Piedras in Central El Paso. The suspect grabbed two bags of candies and walked to the register where he threatened the clerk and told him he had a gun.

The suspect demanded several packs of Marlboro Red cigarettes and fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, two bags of Reese’s Pieces candy, and five packs of cigarettes. Witnesses claim the suspect fled east on Lebanon Avenue.

The man is a Hispanic male, in his 40’s, 5’6” in height, with an average build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, a maroon tee-shirt, black pants, and black athletic shoes with the White Nike logo on the sides.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.