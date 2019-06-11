Burglary suspect threatened El Paso Police Department with tire iron

EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A burglary suspect allegedly threatened an El Paso Police officer who was doing surveillance.

Anthony Arguello Zamora, 30, was arrested at about 10:58 p.m. on June 6 in the 7000 block of Doniphan on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine.

A news release from police said that a burglary was reported on June 3 at the Outlet Mall on South Desert and the victim described the driver and a small black SUV.

On June 6, Westside TAC officers found a black Acura SUV and began to watch and follow the vehicle.

While it was parked in front of a store in Canutillo, Zamora got out of the SUV with a tire iron and threatened a plainclothes officer in an unmarked car.

The officer drew his weapon and ordered Zamora to the ground before placing him under arrest.

Inside the SUV, officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine and property from the June 3 burglary.

Zamora was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $45,000 bond and more charges are pending.