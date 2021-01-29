Burglary suspect caught with stolen items while hiding in victim’s bathroom

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he was found hiding in the restroom of a home he had burglarized, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Roman Griego, 24, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Friday and charged with burglary of habitation, fail to ID and harassment of a public servant. He is being held on $25,500 in bonds.

On Thursday, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence at the 6800 block of First Street in reference to a burglary.

The victim said that the individual committing the robbery was still inside the residence.

According to deputies, they found Griego hiding inside a restroom in the home in possession of jewelry, watches, cellphones, wallets, bags, electronics, U.S. and Mexican currency and various household items belonging to the homeowner.