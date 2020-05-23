Burglar spends more than an hour eating, vandalizing Northeast movie theater

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are hoping to identify a skateboarding man who broke into a Northeast El Paso movie theater earlier this month where he proceeded to eat food and damage electronic equipment.

On Saturday, May 9, around 5:40 p.m., the burglar forced his way into the empty AMC-16 Cinema located at 9840 Gateway North. Police say the burglar took advantage of the theater, which has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once inside the theater, the burglar spent more than an hour eating and damaging electronic equipment and printers inside.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s, wearing prescription eyeglasses. He was carrying a skateboard inside the business. Authorities believe the suspect may live or frequent the area around the movie theater.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.