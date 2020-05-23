1  of  2
Breaking News
Wrong-way driver hits EPPD unit on I-10 in West El Paso 11 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County, 2 in Otero

Burglar spends more than an hour eating, vandalizing Northeast movie theater

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are hoping to identify a skateboarding man who broke into a Northeast El Paso movie theater earlier this month where he proceeded to eat food and damage electronic equipment.

On Saturday, May 9, around 5:40 p.m., the burglar forced his way into the empty AMC-16 Cinema located at 9840 Gateway North. Police say the burglar took advantage of the theater, which has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once inside the theater, the burglar spent more than an hour eating and damaging electronic equipment and printers inside.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s, wearing prescription eyeglasses. He was carrying a skateboard inside the business. Authorities believe the suspect may live or frequent the area around the movie theater.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Man Burglarizes Northeast Movie Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man Burglarizes Northeast Movie Theater"

A family’s nightmare: Mother dies from COVID-19 as father is placed on ventilator

Thumbnail for the video titled "A family’s nightmare: Mother dies from COVID-19 as father is placed on ventilator"

SWAT team responding to incident in Lower Valley neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT team responding to incident in Lower Valley neighborhood"

EPPD defends actions by officers in Eastside arrest video

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPPD defends actions by officers in Eastside arrest video"

EPISD moves forward with outdoor commencement ceremonies in June

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD moves forward with outdoor commencement ceremonies in June"

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Otero ICE Detention Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 outbreak reported at Otero ICE Detention Center"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime