BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department held a news conference following the violent death of eight people outside a migrant shelter Sunday.

At the conference, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda revealed that the driver of the gray SUV that struck 18 people attempted to flee the scene after the crash but was held down by people on the scene.

The driver was identified as George Alvarez, a Brownsville local with a lengthy criminal history.

He has been arraigned and formally charged with eight counts of manslaughter, 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $3,600,000.

The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Sunday near Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road in front of the Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and the homeless.

Upon arrival, Sauceda said officers found multiple bodies and several injured. They also found a gray SUV that ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and struck 18 individuals.

Sauceda said six were found dead at the scene and 12 were injured. Since then fatalities have grown to eight and 10 are injured.

Brownsville Police Investigator Martin Sandoval said seven victims died at the scene and another 10 victims were taken to area hospitals. Sunday evening an eighth person died.

Officials say the driver of the SUV was arrested on charges of reckless driving. Sandoval said more charges will likely be filed.

Police say the driver has been uncooperative and has given several different names.