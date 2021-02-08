UPDATE: Man critical in hospital after shooting in west El Paso early Monday morning

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a shooting early Monday morning off Stanton Street.

Police is reporting that Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating the shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the Cincinnati entertainment district in front of Chino Chido bar.

According to the dispatch call the victim is a man who is now in the hospital after suffering gunshots to the neck, chest and hand. He is in critical condition.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as more information come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Man critical in hospital after shooting in west El Paso early Monday morning

Bar sees increase in to-go orders on Game Day

El Paso COVID-19 Cases -- 2.7.21

Serious crash closed I-10 West at Hawkins, one person injured

One person dead from East El Paso crash

El Paso father to receive kidney transplant after waiting years for donor

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime