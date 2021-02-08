UPDATE: Man critical in hospital after shooting in west El Paso early Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a shooting early Monday morning off Stanton Street.

Police is reporting that Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating the shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the Cincinnati entertainment district in front of Chino Chido bar.

According to the dispatch call the victim is a man who is now in the hospital after suffering gunshots to the neck, chest and hand. He is in critical condition.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as more information come into our newsroom.