Two injured in Northeast El Paso shooting, one person in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is responding to a shooting in Northeast El Paso on Fairbanks and Rushing early Monday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the VIP Bar & Lounge, located at 5201 Fairbanks Drive. According to police, there were two victims.

Emergency dispatchers tell KTSM one individual sustained serious, life threatening injuries and the other suffered minor injuries.

Police say one subject is in custody.

This is a developing story. We will make sure to keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.

