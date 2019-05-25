BP: Immigrant convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault attempts to re-enter U.S.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A previously convicted undocumented immigrant from Guatemala is now behind bars after allegedly attempting to illegally cross into the U.S. on Monday.

According to a news release, Domingo Larios Castro, 49, was among 43 migrants who were found walking near the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.

Officials say the group was mainly composed of Central American families and unaccompanied children.

Everyone was then taken into custody and transported to a Border Patrol facility to be processed.

According to the release, Castro was previously arrested in 2003 for sexual assault in Rhode Island. During the same arrest, authorities also charged him with kidnapping.

Records show he also had an outstanding warrant out of Rhode Island for assault.

Castro served five years in confinement before being deported in 2008.

Officials say he was booked into the El Paso County jail pending criminal prosecution for re-entry.

After serving time for his alleged immigration offenses, Castro will be extradited to Rhode Island to face his pending assault charges.