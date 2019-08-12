Boyfriend arrested in Mexico for the murder of teen on Piedras last month: El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The boyfriend of a teenager who was found dead last month has been arrested in connection with her slaying.

Jose Alejandro Casas, 19, is the boyfriend of Santana Jasmine Marie Castro, 18, who was found dead on July 18 in a home in the 2500 block of N. Piedras, a news release said.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit obtained a warrant for his arrest following her death but discovered he had fled to Mexico, the release said.

On Aug. 9, Mexican authorities arrested Casas and gave him to U.S. Marshals at the Paso Del Norte Bridge. He was handed over to the El Paso Police Department and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1 million bond.