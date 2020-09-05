Box spring bandit sought by El Paso police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping to identify the man responsible for stealing a trailer and four box springs from a local mattress outlet in August.

According to police, around 6:38 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, August 23, a white, older model Ford Expedition with black rims pulled up to a business complex located at 11394 James Watt Drive. The SUV backed up to a trailer parked outside of the AB Mattress Outlet and the suspect hooked the trailer up to the Expedition.

The suspect stopped in the parking lot of a neighboring complex at 11385 James Watt to remove a lock from the trailer. He then fled the area with the trailer and box springs in tow.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, thin build, wearing a white towel over his head, blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with any information on this theft should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.

