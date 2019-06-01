Border Patrol arrests 2 previously deported sex offenders over 24-hour period

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Heriberto Quiroz-Garcia, 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Two sex offenders who were previously deported from the U.S. are in custody after allegedly trying to cross back into the country this week.

According to a news release, Heriberto Quiroz-Garcia, 29, of Mexico was allegedly trying to blend in with a group of people attempting to cross the border near Fort Hancock early Wednesday morning.

Record checks revealed that Quiroz-Garcia was previously charged in 2015 with Sexual Misconduct with a Minor by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say he received a sentence of probation for life and was subsequently removed from the U.S. through Arizona.

Quiroz-Garcia was taken to the El Paso County Detention Facility where he will remain in custody pending criminal and immigration prosecution.

Hours later, Border Patrol agents from the Las Cruces Station arrested a second group of people who allegedly crossed into the U.S. illegally to seek employment.

During processing, officials discovered that a 30-year-old sex offender from Mexico was in the group.

According to the release, the subject was convicted in New York in 2009 of the sexual assault of a child younger than 11.

He/she was sentenced to one year of confinement and was then removed from the U.S.

Officials say the subject’s prior order of removal will be reinstated and will await prosecution for illegal re-entry while in custody at the Dona Ana County Detention Facility.