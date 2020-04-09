Border Patrol agents recover stolen vehicle and seize meth at Alamogordo checkpoint

Breaking News
Photo curtsey of Border Patrol

ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest two people on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine inside an allegedly stolen vehicle at Highway 70 checkpoint. 

On Wednesday, April 8, agents working the Highway 70 checkpoint west of Alamogordo encountered two U.S. citizens in a Buick LeSabre that had previously been reported stolen. 

In addition to the vehicle being listed as stolen, agents also deemed the vehicle’s travel suspicious because of current CDC guidelines related to COVID-19.

Drug sniffing dogs found five syringes inside the purse of one of the passengers, a 38-year-old woman, including one that contained a clear liquid that tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine.

Agents said a total of three grams of methamphetamine was confiscated.

A routine warrant also revealed the 38-year-old woman had an outstanding extraditable warrant out of Minnesota on drug charges.

The vehicle along with the subjects were transferred to the custody of Otero County Narcotics Enforcement Task Force where they will await prosecution.

