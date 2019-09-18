Border Patrol agent involved in pursuit struck by vehicle on I-10 near Sierra Blanca

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso area Border Patrol agent was injured Tuesday night when they were struck by a motorist on I-10 after a pursuit near the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Mark Couch confirmed the incident to KTSM early Wednesday morning. He says the incident began when a vehicle entered the Border Patrol checkpoint in the eastbound lanes of I-10 sometime around 10 p.m. The driver of the vehicle evaded the checkpoint, which resulted in pursuit by Border Patrol agents.

The driver of the vehicle eventually bailed out of their vehicle on I-10 east near mile marker 106, where Border Patrol agents in pursuit followed on foot.

That’s when an agent involved in the pursuit was struck by a vehicle on I-10 who was not involved in the incident.

The agent was taken to Del Sol Hospital for treatment of injuries. Sgt. Couch was unable to confirm the condition of the agent.

It is unknown whether the person/people involved in the pursuit that preceded the crash were apprehended.

Additional information is expected to be released Wednesday morning by Texas DPS.