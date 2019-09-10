Body found near Trans Mountain identified as a man by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department said the body that was found Monday afternoon near Trans Mountain was a man, but officials have yet to release the name.

An alert from police was sent out Monday afternoon to the public at about 3:56 p.m., but it did not say when the body was discovered by law enforcement. The body was located about a quarter-mile from the summit on the Northeast side.

The Combined Search and Rescue team recovered the body from federal land, however, the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit will lead the investigation.

Police are still waiting on a determination from the Medical Examiner’s Office.