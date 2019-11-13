Body found in Rio Grande identified as 17-year-old girl, father arrested for murder by El Paso Police

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body found in the Rio Grande over the weekend has been identified as a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing and now her father is facing murder charges.

The El Paso Police Department said in a news release the body of Carissia Ingraham, 17, was recovered on the morning of Nov. 10 in the Rio Grande near Executive Center.

Investigators say she was killed by her father Ghari Ingraham, 39, who had reported her as missing earlier.

Police said the homicide happened at their home in the 150 block of South Resler and the father allegedly disposed of her body then reported her missing.

He has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on one charge of murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

