Blood evidence out in DWI trial against boxer accused in deadly Christmas Eve crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - After years of legal wrangling, it seems the highest court in Texas has officially ruled that blood evidence from a fiery crash that killed three young El Paso on Christmas Eve 2014 cannot be used in the trial against the defendant.

Joel Garcia, who has been out of jail awaiting trial since November 2015, was behind the wheel in the crash that killed brothers Joshua and Isaiah Deal and Shannon Del Rio. The crash happened on Christmas Eve in 2014 at the intersection of Joe Battle and Vista Del Sol, where Garcia - who was awaiting trial for a prior DWI arrest - allegedly ran a red light, hitting the car that the three were riding in.

Initially, trial judge Gonzalo Garcia from the 210th District Court ruled that blood draw evidence against Garcia could not be used in the trial against him because it was obtained prior to obtaining a written warrant. The State Prosecutor maintained that Garcia's injuries as a result of the crash required medical attention and it was necessary to take blood samples before a warrant was obtained due to the fact that medical intervention would have altered the test results.

District Attorney Jaime Esparza appealed Judge Garcia's decision with the 8th District Court of Appeals and won a favorable verdict from Judge Ann McClure on February 24, 2017, that the blood evidence could be used due to the fact that it was an extraneous circumstance.

Joel Garcia's defense attorneys then appealed the ruling to the state's highest court, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. In late December, the higher court ruled that the blood evidence could not be used and referred to Judge Garcia's verdict as correct. A brief was filed by the District Attorney's Office two weeks later to appeal the highest court's ruling that request was denied earlier this week, on March 5.

As KTSM previously reported, court documents show that responding EPPD Officer Rodriguez called Officer Wilkinson at 2:40 a.m. and again at 2:46 a.m. because he wanted help obtaining the warrant for Garcia's blood. It took Rodriguez ten to twelve minutes to reach the command station. The court documents outline the process which Officer Rodriguez used to obtain a warrant for Garcia's blood, which required him to fill out paperwork and travel to the jail magistrate downtown to get it signed. The entire process was estimated to have taken about 20-30 minutes.

The phlebotomist at Del Sol conducted the blood draw on Garcia at 3:17 a.m. and came back with a BAC of .268 - more than 3 times the legal limit. He also tested positive for cocaine metabolites, according to court documents. Garcia is also facing an additional charge for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

A gag order was placed on the case in early 2015 which prevents State and defense attorneys along with witnesses from speaking about the case. It is unclear whether DA plans to move forward with the trial without the blood evidence or not.

A trial date has not yet been set.