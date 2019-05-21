Barfly shooting trial day 7: Photos of scene, second injured victim shown to jury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Jurors reconvened on Monday for day seven of the murder trial against Moises Galvan, the man accused of killing 22-year-old Rogelio "RJ" Franco and injuring David Ortega.

Barrio Azteca Special Investigator Robert Ontiveros Jr. took the stand for his third day and concluded that there was not enough evidence to label Franco as a gang member.

"You need to be incarcerated in some type of penal system," told the defense on the qualifications of being a Barrio Azteca member.

The state then called forward Officer T. Goggins, who says he took photos of the scene and Ortega at Del Sol hospital that night.

His photos showed Ortega lying in a hospital bed with tubes and bandages covering his body. A photo of his bloody shirt was also presented to the jury.

"After leaving the hospital, I arrived on the scene of the shooting at around 6 a.m. in the morning. Once on the scene, I was able to see two handguns," Goggins explained.

One of the handguns was reported being found inside a black car parked outside of the bar. The license plate number of the car was also revealed to the jury.

Another photo of a car with blood splatter on the back was also shown.

The third and final witness of the day, Crime Scene Unit Detective Gary Mark, was called to the stand.

Detective Mark testified that the detective to obtain cotton swabs from the inside of Moises Galvan's mouth.

As KTSM reported, Galvan is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Stay with KTSM.com for more details as the trial unfolds.