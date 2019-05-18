Barfly shooting trial day 6: Investigator testifies as defense accuses victim of gang involvement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An investigator specializing in the Barrio Azteca gang continued his testimony on Friday, the sixth day of the murder trial for the man accused in the deadly 2017 shooting outside Barfly.

As KTSM previously reported, Moises Galvan allegedly shot and killed Rogelio "RJ" Franco, 22, and wounded David Ortega outside of the East El Paso bar.

Robert Ontiveros Jr. once again took the stand to examine the victim's supposed gang affiliations.

The defense presented a social media photo of Franco showing a hand gesture before asking Ontiveros what an Azteca sign is.

"The two (fingers) would be for the second letter of the alphabet, B, and the one would be for A, the first letter of the alphabet,” he explained.

The investigator did not confirm that Franco's gesture in the photo is that of an Azteca sign, as the photo shown in court was "too blurry."

The defense proceeded to display a second photo showing Franco and several friends making gestures.

Citing state criteria regarding gangs, defense attorneys claimed that "three or more persons with an identifiable symbol that regularly get together and commit criminal activities is a gang.”

Ontiveros agreed that the gestures may have been associated with a street gang, but made no specific confirmations.

The jury was then escorted out of the courtroom before the defense continued to discuss Franco's alleged affiliations further.

Ontiveros confirmed that Franco's uncle, Richard, was involved in the Barrio Azteca gang.

The trial went into recess for the weekend before more details were made available.

Testimony will continue in the 168th District Court at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Stay with KTSM.com for more details as the trial unfolds.