Barfly shooting trial day 4: Deputy who tased, arrested suspect testifies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An El Paso County Sheriff's deputy who was at Barfly on the night of the deadly 2017 shooting gave his testimony on Wednesday, the fourth day of the murder trial for Moises Galvan.

As KTSM previously reported, Galvan is accused of shooting and killing Rogelio Franco, 22, and wounding David Ortega, 22 in January 2017.

Deputy Nick Gomez and his partner were working an approved off-duty shift at Barfly that night, he testified.

Gomez says the pair was sitting in a white unmarked patrol vehicle outside of the East El Paso bar when they heard five to six gunshots.

The deputy testified that he then ran towards the gunshots and saw Galvan running away. “I noticed he had a dark object in his hand," Gomez said on the stand.

According to his testimony, Gomez then identified himself as a sheriff's deputy to Galvan, who continued to run.

The deputy said he kept running after Galvan. "He cut me off through some cars," he explained, "I continued to give him verbal commands and he continued to run.”

Gomez said he asked the defendant to stop about two times, and he didn't listen either time.

The deputy testified that he had a taser out while his partner drew a weapon. He told Galvan to stop one more time before noticing a "dark object" in his hand.

Gomez says he then tased Galvan twice before handcuffing him. He added that a bouncer arrived and told the deputies that the man had just shot two people.

Gomez later testified that he saw two other men on the ground, both of whom were undergoing CPR.

While he was retracing his steps, the deputy says he also found a black handgun under a parked vehicle.

The trial resumes in the 168th District Court Thursday morning.

Stay with KTSM.com for more details as the trial unfolds.