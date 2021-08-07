Authorities searching for inmate who went missing Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An inmate at the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) La Tuna in Anthony, Texas, is missing.

Jorge Rodriguez was discovered missing from the facility at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday. The U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated.

He is described as a 33-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

The satellite camp at La Tuna is a minimum security facility and currently houses 201 male offenders. Rodriguez was serving a 60-month sentence for importation of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about this individual should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (325) 269-3302.

