Authorities search for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s are looking for a registered sex offender who hasn’t been heard from since mid-September.

Francisco Javier Reyes was arrested for Sex Offenders Duty to Register on September 1, 2020, and was released on a PR Bond on September 13, 2020. Reyes failed to report to the Criminal Justice Coordination Department and his PR Bond for the Sex Offenders Duty to Register was revoked out of the 168th District Court.

He is a registered sex offender following convictions for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child, the victim being a 14-year-old female. He also has additional PR Bond revocations for Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon, Assault Family Violence with Previous Conviction, and Evading Arrest.

If you have information on the location of Francisco Javier Reyes please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.