Authorities search for man suspected of stealing dog, truck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso hope to identify the person suspected of stealing a truck with the owner’s dog still inside.

It happened Sunday, October 11, around 11:50 a.m. in the 4770 block of Doniphan in the Upper Valley. According to police, the victim parked her 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck near her business’s rear entrance. She left the truck unlocked and running with her dog inside.

While she ran inside to pick something up, a man on a bicycle took the opportunity to steal the truck.

The truck and the dog were found later in the day in the 4000 block of Nashville in Central El Paso. The Dog was walking on the street and was uninjured. A camera in the area captured the possible suspect as he rode a bicycle away from where the truck was abandoned.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this thief should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.