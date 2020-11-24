Authorities search for convicted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department, a convicted sex offender walked away from the Horizon-area halfway house Sunday and failed to return.

Ernest Harold Sircy, 45, left to go to work on Sunday, November 22 but failed to return to the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Boulevard.

Sircy is now wanted on a parole violation warrant, and an additional charge of Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming.

His sex offence is for Aggravated Sexual Assault in 2002, the victim being a 13-year-old female and is currently on parole for Failure to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register.

Sircy is described as 6’2″ tall, 186 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. If you have information on the location of Ernest Harold Sircy, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.