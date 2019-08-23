At least one wounded in shooting near El Paso High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least one person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening that police say happened about a block away from El Paso High School.

Officers cordoned off the area near E. River Ave. and N. Virginia St. An EPPD spokesperson notified the media of the incident shortly before 8 p.m.

The spokesperson said one victim, a male, checked himself into the emergency room of a nearby hospital. His identity and condition were not immediately available.

Police no one was in custody as of Thursday night.

El Paso High school students and parents told KTSM there was a football scrimmage underway when the shots rang out. The students said school staff moved them into the gymnasium out of precaution.

The students were released around 8:45 p.m., according to the KTSM 9 News crew on the scene.