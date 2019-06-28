Assault, theft suspects listed among El Paso’s most wanted fugitives this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso needs your help finding several fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Butler, Elizabeth
- B/F
- Age: 46
- 5’04” 165lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/ Intent of Bodily Injury
- $10,000 Bond
Sainz Feliz, Alejandro
- H/M
- 6’01”
- 250 lbs.
- Bald Hair Brown Eyes
- Theft Prop>$750<$2,500 x 3 $10,000 Bond; $2500 Bond x 2
Porras, Lorena
- H/F
- Age: 30
- 5’04”
- 145 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Theft Prop>$750<$2,500 x 3 $2000 Bond; $2500 Bond x 2
Ibarra, Sergio
- H/F
- Age: 28
- 5’03”
- 136 lbs.
- Brown Hair Hazel Eyes
- Burglary of Habitation
- $40,000 Bond
Robinson, Jared
- W/M
- Age: 36
- 6’00”
- 204 lbs.
- Blonde Hair Blue Eyes
- Possession Dangerous Drug $5000 Bond
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon $1000 Bond
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Martinez, Jessica
- DOB: 34 years old
- Height: 5’8”
- Weight: 160 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- Bond: N/A
Flores, Monica
- DOB: 39 years old
- Height: 5’1”
- Weight: 125 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV / INJ
- CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED W/INT BODILY INJ
- Bond: N/A
Aguirre III, Eduardo
- DOB: 28 years old
- Height: 5’6”
- Weight: 160 lbs
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV CONV / ASSAULT
- FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
- Bond: N/A
Hernandez, Bonnie Bonita
- DOB: 30 years old
- Height: 5’2”
- Weight: 103 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=200G <400G
- Bond: $41,000
Marquez, Erik
- DOB: 30 years old
- Height: 5’5”
- Weight: 140 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1>=1G<4G
- Bond: $25,000