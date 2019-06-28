Assault, theft suspects listed among El Paso’s most wanted fugitives this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso needs your help finding several fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Butler, Elizabeth

B/F

Age: 46

5’04” 165lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/ Intent of Bodily Injury

$10,000 Bond

Sainz Feliz, Alejandro

H/M

6’01”

250 lbs.

Bald Hair Brown Eyes

Theft Prop>$750<$2,500 x 3 $10,000 Bond; $2500 Bond x 2

Porras, Lorena

H/F

Age: 30

5’04”

145 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Theft Prop>$750<$2,500 x 3 $2000 Bond; $2500 Bond x 2

Ibarra, Sergio

H/F

Age: 28

5’03”

136 lbs.

Brown Hair Hazel Eyes

Burglary of Habitation

$40,000 Bond

Robinson, Jared

W/M

Age: 36

6’00”

204 lbs.

Blonde Hair Blue Eyes

Possession Dangerous Drug $5000 Bond

Unlawful Carrying Weapon $1000 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Martinez, Jessica

DOB: 34 years old

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 160 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: N/A

Flores, Monica

DOB: 39 years old

Height: 5’1”

Weight: 125 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV / INJ

CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED W/INT BODILY INJ

Bond: N/A

Aguirre III, Eduardo

DOB: 28 years old

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 160 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV CONV / ASSAULT

FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: N/A

Hernandez, Bonnie Bonita

DOB: 30 years old

Height: 5’2”

Weight: 103 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=200G <400G

Bond: $41,000

Marquez, Erik