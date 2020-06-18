Arson suspect arrested by El Paso Fire Marshal’s office following Downtown fire

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

Courtesy EPFD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a small Downtown El Paso fire earlier this week.

James Anthony Bennett is facing arson charges in connection with a June 16 fire in the 300 block of West Overland Avenue, according to a news release from the El Paso Fire Department.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the fire department. An investigation let marshal’s to Bennett who is in El Paso County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

No other details about the fire or the arrest were provided by the fire department.

