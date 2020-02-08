Breaking News
One dead in overnight Las Cruces crash, expect road closures

Arrest made in Socorro shots-fired call

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs_generic_mgnonline_1428590771313.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a shots-fired call in early December where several cars and a home were shot at.

Ricardo Velasquez, 20, of Socorro, is now charged with Deadly Conduct Discharged Firearm in connection with the incident.

It happened on December 9, 2019, when Socorro PD was dispatched to the 300 block of Flor Bonita after multiple callers reported hearing shots in the area. Investigators were eventually able to identify Velasquez as the suspect, according to Socorro PD.

Velasquez was arrested on Friday, February 7 and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

His mugshot was not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Leads Sought In Honey Bee Hive Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leads Sought In Honey Bee Hive Case"

Traffic: 26-hour freeway closure scheduled for Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic: 26-hour freeway closure scheduled for Sunday"

Downtown high-rise apartment project to move forward this spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown high-rise apartment project to move forward this spring"

UTEP opens private nursing pod for breastfeeding moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP opens private nursing pod for breastfeeding moms"

Solar lanterns distributed at Matamoros Mexico refugee camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar lanterns distributed at Matamoros Mexico refugee camp"

Coronavirus fears leading to discrimination, Asian-Americans report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus fears leading to discrimination, Asian-Americans report"
More Local

More crime

More Crime