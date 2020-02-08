Arrest made in Socorro shots-fired call

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a shots-fired call in early December where several cars and a home were shot at.

Ricardo Velasquez, 20, of Socorro, is now charged with Deadly Conduct Discharged Firearm in connection with the incident.

It happened on December 9, 2019, when Socorro PD was dispatched to the 300 block of Flor Bonita after multiple callers reported hearing shots in the area. Investigators were eventually able to identify Velasquez as the suspect, according to Socorro PD.

Velasquez was arrested on Friday, February 7 and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

His mugshot was not immediately available.