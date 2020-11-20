Alleged ‘serial killer’ arrested in murder of SMU student from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man police say is responsible for several murders in the Dallas area was arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old Southern Methodist University student from El Paso who was fatally shot in Downtown Dallas on Oct. 31.

Jeremy Rashaud Harris, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Robert ‘Jaden’ Urrea, who was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of the intersection of South Harwood and Jackson streets around 3 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Dallas Police say they have surveillance footage showing Urrea walking up to a white four-door vehicle and shortly after, stumbling into the intersection where he collapsed.

Harris is also charged with the drive-by shooting death of Adam Gatreau around 8:33 p.m. on November 14 in the 8300 block of N. Stemmons Service Road. Less than thirty minutes later, Harris is accused of shooting and killing Kenneth Hamilton in the 1100 block of South Beckley in Dallas.

According to NBC Dallas, Harris is also suspected of a murder in Celina, Texas, an aggravated assault that happened the night of the two fatal shootings on November 14, and is being investigated for three separate shootings last week in Denton, Prosper, and Frisco, Texas.

Urrea was a 2019 graduate of Coronado High School and an up-and-coming guitarist in El Paso. He played with the local band Cherry Trap.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Headlines