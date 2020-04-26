Arrest made in murder of Hatch man

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — A Hatch man is facing murder charges after a 35-year-old man was found stabbed to death Saturday.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to a location off Canal Road in Hatch, New Mexico Saturday in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old man who had stab wounds to his stomach. Investigators say the man later died as a result of his injuries.

As a result of their investigation, 35-year-old Salvador Gonzalez was charged with Murder (First Degree) and Tampering With Evidence.

Authorities believe the incident was domestic in nature and are continuing to investigate. The identity of the victim has not been released. Gonzalez is being held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.