Breaking News
7 new deaths reported in Juarez overnight as COVID-19 death toll rises to 52

Arrest made in murder of Hatch man

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — A Hatch man is facing murder charges after a 35-year-old man was found stabbed to death Saturday.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to a location off Canal Road in Hatch, New Mexico Saturday in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old man who had stab wounds to his stomach. Investigators say the man later died as a result of his injuries.

As a result of their investigation, 35-year-old Salvador Gonzalez was charged with Murder (First Degree) and Tampering With Evidence.

Authorities believe the incident was domestic in nature and are continuing to investigate. The identity of the victim has not been released. Gonzalez is being held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Reopening Texas brings divide between moving too fast or not fast enough

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Texas brings divide between moving too fast or not fast enough"

Comptroller: Texas has cash flow flexibility amid downturn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comptroller: Texas has cash flow flexibility amid downturn"

Congressman McCaul looks into how to prevent future pandemics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congressman McCaul looks into how to prevent future pandemics"

Volume of unemployment claims steady as state adds capacity to take calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volume of unemployment claims steady as state adds capacity to take calls"

West El Paso assisted living center hosts drive-thru parade for residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "West El Paso assisted living center hosts drive-thru parade for residents"

Open Texas Now Rally Downtown El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Texas Now Rally Downtown El Paso"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime