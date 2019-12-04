Arrest made in murder of El Paso woman missing since July concert at Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man has been arrested in the case of Erika Andrea Gaytan, who went missing in July following a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Police announced the arrest in an alert just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday but only said a man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Gaytan’s disappearance. More information is expected to be released by the El Paso Police Department.

On the night of July 13, Gaytan, 29, was dropped off by a family member at her apartment in the 11400 block of Pebble Hills in East El Paso. Later that evening, she reportedly went with a male friend to the “El Reencuentro Norteno” concert at the County Coliseum where she posted a selfie on social media.

Gaytan is the mother of a 7-year-old son, and family members say it’s extremely unlike her to have no communication with him. She has no prior history of disappearing, according to police and they believe the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to be highly suspicious.

At the time of her disappearance, Gaytan had several criminal charges pending against her including a second DWI case and multiple charges of credit/debit card abuse. She was listed as a ‘no show’ for a hearing regarding her DWI case last week.