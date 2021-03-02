Arrest made in murder of 63-year-old man in South El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a 20-year-old man is responsible for the murder of a 63-year-old in South El Paso last week.

Ivan Gabaldon, 20, was arrested Sunday. He was charged with murder in the death of 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores, whose body was found in a building in the 1700 block of Texas on Tuesday.

According to investigators, officers arrived at a welfare check around 8 a.m. on Feb. 23 and found Flores’ body inside the building. They learned that both men walked into the building together and Gabaldon allegedly stabbed Flores during an altercation inside the business.

Gabaldon was charged with murder and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond. Jail records show Gabaldon has no prior arrest history in El Paso.