EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man is behind bars for allegedly shooting a Fort Bliss soldier who was trying to break up a fight between a group of women at a Central El Paso bar in December 2021.

Alfred Lawrence Gay Jr., 23, is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the shooting death of Joshua Barnes outside Headquarters Tap House in the 2900 block of Tularosa on December 5.

According to jail records, Gay was arrested on January 27, 2022, nearly two months after the shooting. El Paso Police did not announce Gay’s arrest.

Documents obtained by KTSM show a chaotic scene the night of the shooting, where several groups of women were fighting inside the bar and again outside just before shots rang out. According to police, they located a surveillance camera pointed at the bar’s parking lot where they say Gay walked into the bar around 7:28 p.m. wearing a hoodie with a unique color pattern and a black wave cap on his head.

Around 9 p.m., Gay is seen walking from the south side of the bar to the east side of the bar toward an alley. Police say Gay turned toward the front door as a large group of men and women were escorted out of the bar by security staff. Gay appeared to wait for a woman, and as they walked away, several fights broke out between the group kicked out of the bar.

As the men attempted to separate the women in the parking lot, Gay is allegedly spotted raising his right hand toward the crowd and firing a handgun multiple times, killing Barnes and injuring three other men. One of the surviving victims required critical care.

Police learned that Gay dropped his wallet at the scene and a witness also identified him to Detectives as the shooter. License plate readers captured Gay’s four-door black vehicle driving east out of El Paso County before 9 a.m. the morning after the deadly shooting.

In February 2020, Gay was arrested for firing a gun inside the Sun Bowl Parking garage near the Cincinnati Entertainment District. The charge was eventually dropped after Gay completed a pre-trial diversion program.

Gay is held n the El Paso County Jail Annex on a $1,250,000 bond.

A memorial GoFundMe for Joshua Barnes has raised more than $15,000.

