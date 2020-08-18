Arrest in scrapyard robbery sparks metal sales investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 29-year-old El Paso man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from a scrapyard in Far East El Paso is behind bars.

Efren Rico Ramos, 29, was arrested after El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the Pull-A-Part salvage yard located at 12000 Montana Avenue on August 11, 2020.

Investigators learned during the course of the robbery, an employee at the business was also injured.

Ramos was identified as the suspect and taken into custody in the 1100 block of Sun Stone in Northeast El Paso on August 14. During the investigation, EPCSO learned of illegal purchases and sales of regulated metals linked to the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information related to the unlawful purchase or sales of regulated metals (catalytic converters) is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915- 856-4875 or 915-538-2291.

Ramos remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.