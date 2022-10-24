EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17 man was arrested early Sunday morning after witnesses reported a burglary of a business at the 8000 block of Mesa St.

Officers responded to the reported burglary of business at the Arcoiris Bakery and found the front glass door broken and the cash register damaged.

TAC officers investigating other similar burglaries responded and later located and identified the suspect as 17-year-old Jacob Perez near the 200 block of Alvarez running on the street carrying an axe and a black ski mask.

Further investigation led to Perez being charged with the burglary at the Arcoiris Bakery. Perez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $50,000 bond.

