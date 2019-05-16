Armed robbery suspect allegedly steals horses from Dona Ana arena

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DONA ANA COUNTY, NM (KTSM) - A man is in jail in connection with stolen horses and an armed robbery.

According to a news release, the discovery was made after Ruben Sanchez, 31, allegedly led Anthony police on a pursuit.

Sanchez was later detained after he crashed his SUV. Officials were later able to link Sanchez to the armed robbery of an Anthony pawn shop during questioning.

According to the release, he was then arrested and charged with receiving a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving on a suspended license, and leaving the scene and tampering with evidence.

During the armed robbery investigation, authorities received new reports of two stolen horses and a stolen horse trailer.

Detectives again questioned Sanchez, who said he had taken the horses to Midland County. Both horses and the trailer were recovered in an area outside of Odessa.

Officials say additional charges were filed against Sanchez, including two counts of larceny of livestock, attempted larceny and an additional count of tampering with evidence.

He will remain in jail without bond pending arraignment.