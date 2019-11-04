False report prompts a search, puts nearby schools on lockdown, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: Police said the search for a suspect was called off when it was revealed the victim filed a false report.

K-9 units, Texas Department of Public Safety AIR and other units were brought in to search for an armed subject was all units were canceled when the investigation showed the woman who filed the report was lying.

ORIGINAL: A man with a gun fled the scene of an aggravated robbery and now nearby schools are on lockdown, police said.

The robbery happened in the area of Bishop Flores and Martha Gale Monday morning, the El Paso Police Department said in an alert. He was last seen with a gun running away on foot.

El Paso Police said EPISD police placed nearby schools on lockdown. Franklin High School, Polk Elementary School and Rosa Guerrero Elementary School are in the vicinity.