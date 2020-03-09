Armed robbers hold up El Paso 7-Eleven for cash, cigarettes and Reese’s candy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two armed robbers were caught on camera last month holding up a Central El Paso 7-Eleven for cash, cigarettes and Reese’s candy.

Police are now searching for the two men as the robbery is the Crime Stoppers of El Paso’s Crime of the Week.

The robbery happened the morning of Feb. 25 at the 7-11 store at 6360 Airport Rd.

One of the men pulled a gun on the clerk and forced him to open the cash register and hand over an undisclosed amount of cash. The men also took Marlboro Cigarettes, Swisher Sweets Cigars, a flashlight, and several Resse’s Candy Bars before fleeing out of the business and running through the attached car wash, a news release from Crime Stoppers said.

Investigators said they left in an SUV or hatchback, which was seen on surveillance cameras.

Police said the men were both Hispanic and between 20 and 30.

“The first suspect was wearing a brown hat covering his face, a brown jacket, and dark-colored jeans. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark-colored jeans, and a white bandana covering his face,” the Crime Stoppers release said.

Anyone who has information on two men are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 566-8477. You can also leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.