Armed robber terrorizes Northeast businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are searching for a man who has robbed at least three Northeast El Paso businesses at Gunpoint since June 3.

According to investigators, the first robbery happened Wednesday, June 3, at 11:45 p.m. when the suspect walked into ‘The Bar’ located at 10310 McCombs and threatened an employee with a gun while demanding cash.

Two days later, on Friday, June 5, at 11:30 p.m., the suspect held up a food truck parked at 9430 McCombs. In that robbery, the suspect also threatened the employee with a gun, but this time he demanded the keys to the employee’s 2008 Jeep Commander. He fled the scene in the stolen SUV.

Just days after the food truck robbery, the suspect struck again. This time it happened Sunday, June 7, at 3:50 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store located at 4525 Sun Valley. In the third robbery, he also threatened the employee at gunpoint while demanding cash and Newport cigarettes.









The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in this 30s. He speaks Spanish, has an average build, may have long hair and a visible limp.

Anyone with any information on this violent robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.