Armed robber sought by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso is looking to identify a man suspected of robbing two Lower Valley convenience stores at gunpoint earlier this month.

The first robbery happened New Year’s Day around 11:16 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store located at 7929 Knights. Police say the suspect ran into the store, jumped the counter and threatened the store clerk with a gun. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes.

The next day, on January 2, the suspect entered Iv’s Grocery at 7288 Alameda Avenue with a gun. In the second incident, he was spotted fleeing the scene in an older model Ford Explorer.

he man is described as Hispanic, 5’8” in height, and with a large build. He was wearing a gray hooded shirt, a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants, and athletic shoes. In one robbery he wore a yellow bandana to cover his face and in the other, he used a black ski mask.

Anyone knowing the identity of this robber, should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.