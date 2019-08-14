Anthony woman faces extortion, assault charges following overnight standoff

ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – An Anthony woman is in jail following an hours-long standoff with authorities overnight.

According to a news release, Lourdes Alvarado, 45, allegedly got into a fight with a woman on the 200 block of Church Street in Anthony.

The victim drove herself to an El Paso hospital and told detectives that the woman physically assaulted and pointed a gun at her.

A 911 call made less than an hour before the incident corroborated the victim’s claims, saying Alvarado was making threats.

Following the incident, investigators say Alvarado walked back into the home and allegedly refused detectives’ commands before barricading herself inside.

Detectives were eventually able to make their way into the home after obtaining a search warrant.

Alvarado is charged with aggravated assault against a household member, larceny, battery, and extortion.

She is being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Facility without bond.