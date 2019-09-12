Alleged Walmart shooter indicted by El Paso County Grand Jury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of killing 22 and injuring 25 more during the Aug. 3 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has been indicted on Capital Murder.

FILE – This undated file image provided by the FBI shows Patrick Crusius, whom authorities have identified as the gunman who killed multiple people at an El Paso, Texas, shopping area. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The FBI has labeled two of those attacks, at the Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism — acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn’t gone that far with a shooting at an Ohio entertainment district. (FBI via AP, File)

Patrick Crusius, 22, was indicted on Thursday morning in connection with the 22 deaths, a news release from the District Attorney’s office said.

“Capital Murder is the highest charge in the State of Texas and is punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole if found guilty,” a news release said. “District Attorney Jaime Esparza will seek the death penalty.”