Alleged Las Cruces burglar arrested after being beaten by homeowner

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man is in jail for allegedly breaking into a home and injuring its owner — and becoming injured himself — in the process.

According to a news release, it happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on the 4700 block of Hilda Drive.

Police say the homeowner left the residence and returned to find Caleb R. Clark, 19, inside.

According to investigators, the pair then got into a scuffle; Clark allegedly armed himself with a shard of glass before aggressively slashing at the homeowner’s throat.

Officials say the homeowner deflected the attack and suffered a cut to the finger during the incident.

The man eventually pinned Clark to the floor and called 911, police say.

According to the release, Clark sustained cuts to his head and multiple injuries to his face. He was briefly hospitalized before being booked.

Police say Clark was previously accused of a burglary in January.

He had three outstanding felony warrants, including violating terms of his release and failing to appear in court.

Clark is initially being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.