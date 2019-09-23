Alleged drunk driver caused deadly crash in East El Paso, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The name of the game who died and the man who was arrested following a Sunday evening wreck have been released by the El Paso Police Department.

Police said, in a news release, Erick Angel Ortiz, 25, was allegedly driving drunk when he ran a red light and T-boned a car driven by Joseph Gomez, 30, at about 7:51 p.m. at Pebble Hills and Red Sails.

Both men were taken to an area hospital where Gomez died from his injuries. Ortiz is still in the hospital and is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter, with a $100,000 bond. His photo was not released.

The crash is being investigated by the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit.