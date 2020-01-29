“I must be the world’s worst murderer,” says Alamogordo man after allegedly stabbing mother

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An Alamogordo woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in El Paso after being violently attacked by her own son, court records state.

Matthew Baisley, 28, of Alamogordo, New Mexico was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after the incident Monday night.

Alamogordo Police say they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance around 11:40 p.m. Monday evening in the 3600 block of Basswood Avenue where they found Baisley near his mother’s body.

Court documents obtained by KTSM show Baisley’s brother initially called 911 after hearing screams from their mother in the kitchen. When he went to investigate, he says he found his mother on the ground bleeding profusely.

It goes on to say Baisley then confronted his brother with the knife and began chasing him as he called 911. The brother says he was able to get away from Baisley by running up the stairs of the home and locking himself in a bedroom. He said he eventually was able to escape the home before officers arrived.

The Alamogordo Police officer who first responded to the scene reported Baisley was straddled over his mother in the kitchen when he arrived according to the court documents.

The victim was taken to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo with multiple stab wounds to her hands and torso. She had also been stabbed in the back of the neck where a large kitchen knife was still lodged and later removed by medical personnel.

She was initially unresponsive, however, medical personnel was able to revive her and fly her to University Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition, court documents state.

Arresting officers allege Baisley appeared to be intoxicated at the scene and initially pleaded the 5th when being questioned, but went on to make several self-incriminating statements such as “don’t judge my mom based on what I may or may not have done.” He went on the say “This is my home town, I don’t know how many murders there are here but I’m kind of shocked as well.”

While executing a search warrant, Baisley allegedly said, “I must be the world’s worst murderer.”

He is being held at the Otero County Detention Center without bond pending a pre-trial detention hearing.