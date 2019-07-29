Aggravated assault reported in Northeast El Paso, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault resulting in serious injuries in Northeast El Paso.

The incident happened Monday morning at Martin Luther King and Marcus Uribe Drive.

A woman was on the hood of a man’s car as he drove down Marcus Uribe Drive, police said.

The woman fell off the car about a quarter-mile from where it all started and suffered serious injuries, while the driver sped off, police said.

The Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating the assault. No other information is available beyond that.