EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Court documents obtained by KTSM indicate that Ysleta ISD alerted El Paso Police after allegations of an improper sexual relationship between Del Valle High School Cross Country coach and a student came to light.

Mark Aaron Stephenson, 30, is charged with an Improper Relationship with a Student. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on March 4 and posted a $46,000 bond later the same date.

According to documents, Ysleta ISD Human Resources met with Stephenson after several students accused him of being “too friendly” with female students and athletes. During the meeting, Stephenson allegedly admitted having intercourse with a former Del Valle student but told them she’d moved before the relationship began. The victim, however, disputed these claims, stating the relationship started when she was still a student at the school.

Documents state the victim was just a sophomore in high school when the alleged improper relationship began. Stephenson would allegedly touch her inappropriately and the pair met on two occasions for intercourse.

The victim told investigators she left Del Valle after her sophomore year and denied seeing him after changing schools.

Ysleta ISD provided a written statement on Tuesday, saying Stephenson was no longer an employee of the district as of the Spring semester of 2021.

Documents provided by the court do not indicate why it took nearly a year of investigation before police brought charges against Stephenson in the case.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.